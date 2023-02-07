East Northants First Responders are set to install new defibrillators in villages to help the public make the difference in a medical emergency.

Facilities will be made available in Ringstead, Stanwick and Islip on February 24, meaning people in the area will have access to potentially life-saving equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Woodford Community and Sports Complex received a wall-mounted defibrillator on February 2, which does not require any specialist training to use.

East Northants First Responders offer training to help people deal with a medical emergency

These areas were chosen in large part due to poor coverage, as public-use defibrillators can be found in a smattering of other places in North Northamptonshire.

Tom, co-ordinator at East Northants First Responders, said: "We are delighted to be able to invest in installing four AEDs (Automatic External Defibrillators) throughout the month of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These devices enable members of the public to provide life-saving care to patients in cardiac arrest, alongside CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and we are thrilled to be able to support the communities of Ringstead, Stanwick, Woodford and Islip with these assets.

“Our thanks go to the businesses/organisations that have worked with us to achieve this and agreed the site locations and the running costs of the asset cabinets.

Wall-mounted defibrillators are available all over Northamptonshire

"Assets are installed free of charge by East Northants Electrical and are only possible thanks to donations from members of the public, businesses and local town and parish councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These same donations also enable our responding team to continue to respond to 999 calls in the community, so a big thank you for your support.

"Together, we have provided a key link to the 'Chain of Survival' in East Northants."

East Northants First Responders operate on behalf of East Midlands Ambulance Service, volunteering their time to assist during medical emergencies.

ENFR also deliver free on-site CPR & AED training to those wishing to receive it, ensuring that more people are capable of carrying out life-saving good deeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad