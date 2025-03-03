Shoplifters from across north Northamptonshire have been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January for shop theft or retail crime offences.

Many include repeat offending and/or aggravating factors including associated violent or drug-related offending.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police is committed to delivering against the national Retail Crime Action Plan and we will continue to work alongside our retail business partners to reduce retail theft and offences against retail staff, while bringing more offenders to justice.”

Corby

Linda Strain, Samantha Riley, Jane Hill, and Vincent Israel are among those sentenced

Jason Ribchester, of Dorking Walk, Corby assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions at One Stop in Rushden. There, he stole four bottles of wine to the value of £30. He admitted to two counts of theft from a shop in Rushden on August 29 and 31. On January 3 this year he was ordered to pay £85 costs, £30 compensation and fined a total of £224.

David Caldwell, aged 45 and of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Corby on June 23. Also on January 3 he was sentenced to 21 days’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £85 costs and £95 compensation.

On January 7, Jane Knox Hill, aged 40 and of Stephenson Way, Corby, admitted one count of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order sentence imposed by magistrates on April 23 for two counts of theft from Corby shops in December 2023 and February 2024, one count of failing to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 28, and nine counts of theft from shops in Stamford, Lincs, and Corby between July and December. The previous community order was revoked and Hill was sentenced to a total of 30 weeks’ imprisonment.

Carlene Crabtree, aged 32, of Eastbrook, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Wellingborough on October 5. In January 9 she was ordered to pay £85 costs, £60 compensation and £120 fine.

One January 10, Samantha Riley, of Scotter Walk, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Corby on November 12. The 32-year-old was sentenced to a 24-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £23.59 compensation. Riley has previously admitted five counts of theft from shops in Kettering, Rushden and Desborough in January, March and April, three counts of assault by beating in Rushden on March 10, one count of failing to appear in court on June 20, one count of assault by beating in Rushden on June 20, and one count of breaching a previously-imposed suspended sentence on January 18.

Lee Mitchell, aged 38, of Scotter Walk, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Corby on November 12. Sentenced to a 24-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £23.59 compensation.

On January 13, Sam Wilson, admitted one count of theft from a Corby shop on December 10. The 34-year-old, of Dovedale Road, Corby, was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

On January 22, Gemma Hefford, aged 39, of Mendip Way, Corby, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay compensation of £42.50, £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge. She admitted three counts of failing to appear in court on September 12 and 24, and January 6, and three counts of theft from Northampton shops in July and August.

Linda Strain, aged 49, of Bonington Walk, Corby, admitted two counts of theft from a Corby shop on December 3 and 30. on January 27 she was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £217 compensation. Strain has previously pleaded guilty to charges of stealing bags from TK Maxx on July 4 and 5 2022, and multiple charges of failing to appear in court.

Lyndsay Melville, aged 37, of Leighton Road, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a Corby shop on November 6, and was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge on January 28.

On January 29, Ann Joyce, aged 33, of Dunlop Close, Corby, was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 costs and £100 compensation after admitting to one count of theft from a shop on October 25.

Also on January 29, Vincent Israel, aged 36, of Dumble Close, Corby, was sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a total of £120 compensation after admitting to three counts of theft from Corby shops on November 21 and 30, and January 28. Israel has previously served time in prison for assaulting two men at Morrisons in Oakley Road on April 29, 2019, and later fled from HMP Sudbury while serving a 46-month sentence for his part in an armed robbery at a Corby McColl's.

Joanna Taylor, aged 41, of Stephenson Way, Corby, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Corby and Kettering on October 16 and November 7. On January 30 he was ordered to pay a total of £375 compensation.

Wellingborough

Adrian Reed, aged 53, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough on September 29 and October 20. On January 4 he was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £68 compensation. Reed had previously been banned from Kettering’s Asda by a restraining order after stabbing a security guard in March 2023.

Jessica Eastment of Kilnway, Wellingborough, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough and Earls Barton on October 1, 3, and 19. Eastment, 33, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, and ordered to pay £80 compensation and £85 costs on January 4.

Adam Crampton, aged 31, of Knights Court, Wellingborough, admitted 12 counts of theft from Wellingborough shops between August and November, one count of assault by beating on November 28 in Wellingborough and one count of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) on December 22 in Kettering. He was sentenced to a total of 42 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £920.20 compensation on January 14.

Tesla Streets, aged 35 of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment on January 15 after admitting to three counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough in November and December.

Charlene Howard, aged 37, of Kennet Close, Wellingborough, admitted 12 counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough, Kettering and Market Harborough between August and January, one count of attempted theft from a shop in Kettering on October 21, and two counts of failing to appear at court on November 6 and January 10. Also found guilty of four counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough in July. She was sentenced on January 21 to a total of 45 weeks’ imprisonment.

Rushden

Jack Gavan, aged 27, of Grange Road, Northampton, admitted 16 counts of theft from a shop and one count of attempted theft, all at the same Rushden shop, between September 16 and January 1, one count of failing to appear at court on October 21, and failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a previous conviction. He was sentenced on January 9 to a total of 52 weeks’ imprisonment, and ordered to pay a total of £170 costs and £805.50 compensation.

Also on January 9, Kelechi Chukwu of Witan Gate East, Milton Keynes, admitted one count of theft from a Rushden shop on December 5. The 42-year-old was ordered to pay £85 costs, victim surcharge of £69 and fined £173.

On January 13 Stephanie Goudie, aged 38, of Moor Road, Rushden, admitted three counts of theft from Rushden shops on November 6, 8 and 22. She was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 50 hours unpaid work requirement, ordered to pay a total of £215 compensation.

Yvonne West admitted one count of theft from a Rushden shop on November 6. The 55-year-old from Abingdon Avenue, Northampton was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation on January 23.

Zack Mathewman, aged 30, of Grangeway, Rushden, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Rushden on November 23. on January 24 he was fined a total of £80, ordered to pay £85 costs, and £15 compensation.

Kettering & Finedon

Michelle Hillyer, aged 42, of Barnes Close, Kettering, admitted one count of theft from a Kettering shop on December 14, and one count of assault by beating in relation to the same incident. She was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation on January 21.

Benjamin Smith, aged 35 and of no fixed address, admitted three counts of theft from a BP service station on the A14 eastbound on December 17, 19, and 29. He was sentenced on January 4 to a total of 15 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a total of £700 compensation.

Sheree Epstein, aged 42, of Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, admitted 13 counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough and Finedon between June and December, and one count of failing to appear in court on September 28. On January 30 she was sentenced to a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, ordered to pay a total of £1,073.05 compensation.