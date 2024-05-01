Thief banned from Kettering Asda after stabbing security guard with screwdriver
A thief has been banned from Kettering’s Asda by a restraining order after stabbing a security guard.
Adrian Reed, 52, went around the Northfield Avenue supermarket concealing food and alcohol in his clothing just before 6pm on March 25 last year.
The known offender was recognised and challenged by a security guard, and taken aside to wait for police, but during a conversation with staff became aggressive.
And when the security guard went to restrain Reed he took out a screwdriver and stabbed the man three times in the back, thankfully striking his stab vest and causing no injury. Reed was then ejected from the store and fled.
Reed, of Gold Street in Kettering, was arrested and went on to admit theft, going equipped for theft and assault.
At Northampton Crown Court he was sentenced to an 18-month community order to with mental health treatment for six months and rehabilitation activities of up to 25 days.
Reed was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the assault victim or entering Asda in Kettering until April 12, 2026, and ordered to pay a £1,140 surcharge.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Amelia Thompson said: “Adrian Reed’s behaviour when challenged about his shoplifting demonstrates the real risks posed to store staff by criminals.
“I very much hope his guilty pleas and the protections afforded by his restraining order provide some comfort to the victim and all those who work at this store.
“Northamptonshire Police takes retail crime very seriously and we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice and protect businesses and staff in our county.”