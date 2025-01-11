Help plant 1,000 trees in Wellingborough as eco group looks to start 2025 on a high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wellingborough Eco Group have ambitious plans to plant 1,000 trees in three different parks in the town.

The community activist are working to make the town more sustainable through projects including a repair shop and clean up group Wellie Wombles.

On Saturday, January 18, the first day of planting whips will take place with North Northamptonshire Council, fully funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

A Wellingborough Eco Group spokesman said: “After successful planting sessions in December 2023 and again last March, we are returning to Kilborn park, and to two other locations, to plant lots more trees.

Join Wellingborough Eco Group to plant trees in Kilborn Park this on January 18

"The trees will be a mixture of hawthorn, dogwood, wild cherry, silver birch, rowan and hazel. Bring your spades and join in from 10am! All welcome, we would like everyone like to come and plant trees.”

In December 2023, 420 trees were planted on a public open space near Kilborn Road hoping to make the area more sustainable, better for local wildlife, as well as improving the visuals of the area.

A spokesman added: “It would be great to continue with the planting we did last year in this park. There’s still plenty of space and we plan to plant another 500 whips here.”

The group plans to plant the trees on the third Saturday of each month between 10am and 1pm, starting in Kilborn Park on January 18, with 500 trees, then will continue with 300 trees in Gainsborough Drive on February 15, and 200 trees in Brickhill Road on March 15.

Tea and coffee will be available, as well as hand-washing facilities for those who meet at the tree planting stations on site from 10am.