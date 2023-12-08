Volunteers braved the cold to break ground on the project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 420 trees have been planted on a public open space near Wellingborough’s Kilborn Road.

Wellingborough Eco Group spent time on a cold day to plant the saplings in a partnership with North Northants Council (NNC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Hornett from the Wellingborough Eco Group said: “We’ve had a great day of tree planting, everyone’s had such a good time and it feels so good to have done something so positive.

Volunteers from Wellingborough Eco Group were on hand to help out

"We have so much open space consisting of just cut grass in the town.

"It’s great to see the council is now looking at changing how it looks after these areas and making them better for wildlife.

"Across the country insect numbers are suffering, and whilst we all like wildflower meadows, woodlands provide essential habitat for insects and it is so important to re-plant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eco Group looks to find ways to help improve the town’s environment by reducing, reusing and recycling items that would otherwise end up in landfill, as well as helping local people reduce their carbon footprints.

he planting took place over one day

The group is ‘open to everyone’ and aims to work with local councillors, businesses and community organisations.

NNC has been undertaking surveys within the local areas to identify open spaces that are suitable for larger scale tree planting, with two approaches taken.

Larger, standard trees are professionally planted in selected areas and are then overseen in a three-year maintenance programme. The second approach sees council officers working with local volunteers on community tree plantings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plants come from the Woodland Trust’s Trees for Communities scheme.

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “We manage our open spaces carefully to provide a range of different uses and purposes.

"Some areas are kept clear for communal use, sports and walking whilst others enhance biodiversity and natural habitats.

"Areas of trees provide beautiful landscapes which bring benefits for mental and physical health as well as sequester carbon dioxide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tree planting events like this one also enables volunteers to get directly involved and make a difference in their community.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “As a council, we are always keen to work with local communities to make a difference on a local level, looking at ways we can work directly with residents.

"Tree plantings like this one are an example of this and I am pleased to see that this one has been such a success and well attended by volunteers.