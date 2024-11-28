A Kettering man who walks with a cane after sight loss has reached the halfway mark in his ambitious quest to walk ten million steps within a year to raise funds for the Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (NAB).

Carl Peach has had to overcome health issues since he started his challenge in April – in a bid to raise £100,000 for the charity that has supported him through sight loss.

Mr Peach, 59, has persevered through sciatica, trapped nerves, arthritic knees and the unpredictable British weather.

To mark his milestone, he has invited people to join him at an 11-hour treadmill challenge to walk alongside him on adjacent treadmills at Balance Health Club on Saturday, November 30.

He said: “My determination remains unwavering. Over 100 supporters have joined me on various segments of my journey, highlighting the community's solidarity and encouragement.

“To mark this significant milestone, I have organised an 11-hour treadmill challenge at Balance Health Club on Saturday, November 30."

Anyone who would like to walk with Carl can register for the event at https://calendly.com/carl-peach/treadmill-challenge.

His motivation stems from his personal experience with sight loss. Following a routine eye test, he was diagnosed with a hereditary and incurable defect in his optic nerve, resulting in a permanent 'visual blizzard' that challenges his daily life.

He said: “I’ve been inspired by the support I’ve received from NAB. I embarked on this journey to demonstrate that sight loss doesn't equate to a loss of independence or drive.”

Funds raised through Carl's Ten Million Step Challenge will directly benefit NAB, enabling the organization to continue its vital work in supporting visually impaired individuals across Northamptonshire.

Donations can be made via Carl's fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/10millionstepchallenge.

For more information about Carl's journey and to follow his progress, visit his official website at https://carlpeach.co.uk/10-million-step-challenge/