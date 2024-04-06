Kettering man sets off on 10-million step fundraiser to help people with sight loss in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering man who has lost most of his sight has embarked on a 10-million step fundraising journey to help others in the county facing sight loss.

Carl Peach, 59, a client of Northamptonshire Association For The Blind (NAB), will attempt to walk 27,000 steps every day for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was inspired to complete the challenge by the support he received from NAB’s support workers, and to demonstrate that sight loss doesn't mean giving up on your ‘independence and drive’.

Carl Peach will attempt to walk 27,000 steps a day for a year/National World

Carl kicked off the 4,000-mile fundraising challenge – the equivalent distance from Kettering to Cuba – with a midnight walk around Pitsford Reservoir, marking the first of the many steps.

The dad-of-two said: “It’s a heady mixture of nervous anticipation. Every step I take will count towards the goal. I’m walking on a treadmill at the gym and organising group walks where people can join me. The last day (March 31, 2025) we’ll have a big party.”

Carl's sight began to deteriorate suddenly just under a year ago. Following a routine eye-test, his doctors discovered an hereditary and incurable defect in his optic nerve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, he now lives with a permanent ‘visual blizzard’ that has left him with difficulties navigating the world and performing the simplest of tasks.

Carl Peach begins his year-long challenge/National World

He said: “I’ve faced many challenges throughout my life – blindness is proving to be one of the hardest. I’ve chosen to embrace this latest challenge and keep striding forward regardless.”

The #TenMillionSteps campaign is born out of Carl's personal journey and the help and support he received from NAB. He would like the community to join him on his ‘journey’, whether by walking alongside him, following his progress, or donating to the cause.

Special walks, including a trek along the Brampton Valley Way from Market Harborough to Northampton, are planned throughout the year, offering a chance for supporters to participate in this remarkable journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds raised through the #TenMillionSteps campaign will ensure that NAB can continue its work in the county.