A community group in Corby is supporting families affected by child loss.

Healing Hearts Together is a Corby-based community group that supports families affected by child loss by offering a safe, secure place for people to talk freely with others who have similar lived experiences.

The idea was conceived by Judy Caine and Mandy Young after Mandy discovered there were no services available in Northamptonshire specifically for bereaved families affected by child loss.

Judy said: “There was general bereavement support, excellent support from the likes of Lakelands Hospice and child and adolescent bereavement services but there was nothing in Northamptonshire specifically for parents and families affected by child loss where they could just come and talk in a safe environment.

Group facilitators Cari Stuart (left) and Judy Caine (right)

“So we conceived the idea just before Christmas and Mandy applied to Northamptonshire Community Foundation for funding, to find us a room so we could make it a free service to the people who come.”

The first session of the group was held in March and they continue to meet every other Wednesday, from 7.30pm to 8.45pm, at the Sir Matt Busby Lounge at Lodge Park Sports Centre.

Judy said: “It’s a community support group, run for the community, facilitated by myself, a qualified counsellor, and another qualified counsellor Cari Stuart and we’re there really just to guide and if anyone has a ‘meltdown’ we’re able, as counsellors, to talk to them and ground them and make sure they’re okay.

“The basic premise of it is to offer a safe, secure place, where people feel they can talk freely with others who have similar lived experiences.”

Judy recently conducted a review in which everybody in the group said they were happy with the service.

They currently have a few spaces left in the group for people to join.

She said: “We still have room for more, in total we’ve got about eight people, so we keep the group very small, we won’t ever expand it more than a dozen because it’s got to be fairly intimate to give everybody a chance to talk.

“Every other week we do some sort of activity. So, yes, there is a lot of talking and sharing, but we’ll also do particular projects such as memory jars, journaling, or letter writing. We're trying to help people channel their grief and find a place for it as well as allowing a place for them to talk.”

The service is now halfway through its 12 months of funding but given the success of it, they are hoping to be able to continue indefinitely.

Judy added: “What we might need to do is get more facilitators and split into different groups, it could grow, it’s all very new at the minute.”

Their next meeting is being held tomorrow evening (Wednesday, September 25). For more information about Healing Hearts Together, visit their Facebook page.