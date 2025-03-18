Have your say on HUGE solar farm planned for fields near north Northamptonshire villages that would cover 1,680 football pitches
The 500mw facility would take up approximately 1,200 hectares (about 1,680 football pitches) of fields across Northamptonshire, many in close proximity to villages such as Mears Ashby, Easton Maudit, Bozeat, and Walgrave.
A spokesman for Green Hill Solar Farm Limited said: “Thank you to all our stakeholders and the public for your collaboration and participation in the public consultation last year.
"Following the public consultation, Green Hill Solar Farm Limited is launching this targeted consultation to gather input on specific proposed changes and provide an update on Green Hill Solar Farm.
“The targeted consultation will run from March 13, until April 10, 2025. During this period, we encourage you to share your feedback on the proposed changes to the scheme.”
There are 25 alterations to the scheme boundary that are transport-related, ‘ensuring sufficient land is available to facilitate vehicle access to the sites and the cable route corridor’.
The land outlined in the changes may be for traffic management measures during the construction, operational or decommissioning phases.
Resident of villages who could be affected by the plans have started to receive letters in the post,
Those who wish to have their say can do so by completing an online feedback form on the Green Hill Solar Farm website here, or by emailing the feedback form to [email protected]
