Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Northamptonshire Council is asking residents and stakeholders for their views on two consultations around the Greenway in the local area.

One of the consultations looks at an overarching strategy for the future of the Greenway in North Northants, while the other looks at a proposed route between Wellingborough and Rushden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy for the North Northamptonshire Greenway looks to grow on the work started in the legacy East Northants area and it complements the works being completed in the more urban area of North Northants to improve walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Northants Greenway

The first consultation on the strategy asks for views on proposed routes, prioritisation of the routes, the vision of the Greenway strategy and funding options.

The second consultation looks at a proposed route between Wellingborough and Rushden, including whether the suggested route is the most suitable and how likely residents are to use the route.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of the council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The Greenway is a great asset that residents in the former East Northants area have seen grow and use over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the unitary council covering a greater area, this now gives us the opportunity to look to expand the Greenway across the whole of North Northamptonshire, connecting our larger towns and the more rural areas by providing routes for walking, wheeling and cycling safely, and access to employment while enjoying our fantastic countryside.

"Alongside improving the connectivity, the plans will help make our countryside more accessible, meaning more people can get out and about, enjoying our beautiful surroundings and improving their health and well-being.

“The vision is clear, but we need to hear from you - whether you currently use the Greenway or would like to see a route developed near you, this is your chance.

"We are also looking for ‘Greenway Champions’ - people who can help us spread the word about the benefits in their local area, please do get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both consultations can be completed online via North Northamptonshire Council’s consultation hub and will be open until November 1, 2023.