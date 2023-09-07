Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future of North Northamptonshire Greenway is set to be discussed next week.

North Northamptonshire Council executive members will receive a report on the future strategy for the Greenway across the area, plus an update on a proposed route from Rushden to Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members will be asked to approve both the Greenway Strategic Masterplan and the feasibility study for the proposed Rushden to Wellingborough Greenway for public consultation later in 2023.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Northamptonshire Greenway

Following on from the work completed in the legacy East Northants area, a strategy for the North Northamptonshire Greenway has been developed which details elements including what the Greenway is, identifies routes that are a priority based on existing data, how funding for future elements can be secured, how the growth of the Greenway could be delivered and clarity on maintenance and ownership requirements once new sections are opened.

The strategy is the rural local cycling and walking infrastructure plan and compliments the studies that are being carried out in towns across North Northants.

The feasibility study is to assess the creation of a new route from Wellingborough to Rushden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed that the route will make use of the existing routes, including Public Rights of Way and access tracks across the Nene Valley.

The study was funded through the Communities Renewal Fund and agreed in 2021, under NNC.

Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The Greenway is much used and loved, so it makes complete sense for us to look to the future and how we can grow and develop routes across North Northants.

“We now have a vision for the North Northamptonshire Greenway and want it to be a rural network of safe, largely traffic-free routes suitable for walking and cycling, connect communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also need the input of residents and stakeholders, so I welcome this report and look forward to discussing this excellent asset further.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “It is great that we are continuing the work started under the former East Northamptonshire Council and are looking at how we can create sustainable travel routes in our more rural areas.

"The strategy sets how we could make this happen, providing clarity and key objectives.

"If the report is agreed, we will look to consult later in 2023 and use this feedback to finalise the strategy.”

The executive will meet on Thursday, September 14 at 10am at Corby Cube.