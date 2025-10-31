Hat-trick for village school pupils in Corby Library annual reading challenge

Pupils at a school near Corby have been celebrating their third consecutive victory in an annual reading challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanion Church of England Primary School lifted the trophy after being crowned reading challenge champions for the third year running in the competition held at Corby Library.

The reading challenge is held each year during the summer, to encourage children to read six books and fill in a verified sticker chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children receive a medal and a certificate, and collect stickers, and the school with the highest proportion of children finishing the challenge wins a trophy.

Stanion Primary School winners of the Summer Reading Challenge/ Stanion Primary School

Mrs Findlay, deputy head and literacy lead at Stanion Church of England Primary School, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Corby Library Summer Reading Challenge again this year.

"We are incredibly proud of our children and the hard work which they put into their reading and know that they will be just as proud to be awarded this accolade again this year.

"We thank all of our school community for the dedication they show to increasing our pleasure for reading at Stanion. Without the parents support we also wouldn't be able to gain this award. We are really excited to have the trophy back in school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Corby Library saw 618 children take part, with 401 completing the challenge – the highest number of finishers ever recorded at the library.

Stanion School has won the Corby Library reading challenge for the third year /Stanion School

Stanion C of E Primary School achieved a 91 per cent completion rate among pupils who took part in the challenge

Cllr Elizabeth Wright, executive member for children’s families and education, at North Northamptonshire Council, said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Stanion Primary School and see first-hand the pride and excitement among the children.

"The Summer Reading Challenge is such a fantastic initiative – it not only encourages a love of reading but also brings schools and families together in support of learning.

"Congratulations to Stanion for their brilliant achievement, and well done to every child across North Northamptonshire who took part. Your enthusiasm and dedication to reading is truly inspiring.”