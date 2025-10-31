Hat-trick for village school pupils in Corby Library annual reading challenge
Stanion Church of England Primary School lifted the trophy after being crowned reading challenge champions for the third year running in the competition held at Corby Library.
The reading challenge is held each year during the summer, to encourage children to read six books and fill in a verified sticker chart.
Children receive a medal and a certificate, and collect stickers, and the school with the highest proportion of children finishing the challenge wins a trophy.
Mrs Findlay, deputy head and literacy lead at Stanion Church of England Primary School, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Corby Library Summer Reading Challenge again this year.
"We are incredibly proud of our children and the hard work which they put into their reading and know that they will be just as proud to be awarded this accolade again this year.
"We thank all of our school community for the dedication they show to increasing our pleasure for reading at Stanion. Without the parents support we also wouldn't be able to gain this award. We are really excited to have the trophy back in school.”
This year, Corby Library saw 618 children take part, with 401 completing the challenge – the highest number of finishers ever recorded at the library.
Stanion C of E Primary School achieved a 91 per cent completion rate among pupils who took part in the challenge
Cllr Elizabeth Wright, executive member for children’s families and education, at North Northamptonshire Council, said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Stanion Primary School and see first-hand the pride and excitement among the children.
"The Summer Reading Challenge is such a fantastic initiative – it not only encourages a love of reading but also brings schools and families together in support of learning.
"Congratulations to Stanion for their brilliant achievement, and well done to every child across North Northamptonshire who took part. Your enthusiasm and dedication to reading is truly inspiring.”