Happy retirement to Corby Lakeside surgery clinical coder Helen

Helen Brewer

An administrator at Corby's largest GP surgery has retired from her role to spend more time with her husband and has been given a fond farewell by colleagues.

Clinical coder Helen Brewer, who has been a member of the administrative team at Lakeside Corby for nearly 19 years, says she is looking forward to taking a holiday.

Mrs Brewer has seen her role evolve from initially sorting letters for GPs to a more technological coding to help the doctors and their patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Brewer with colleagues

She said: ‘When I first started no-one did clinical coding so it was an 'up and coming' thing. I had previous experience of it having worked in a hospital in Basingstoke so that is how I got this job.

"I started at Cottingham Road in a small team, sorting letters for relevant doctors and highlighting, or ‘pinking’ the information that needed coding.

"There have been a lot of changes over the years, both in technology and in growth as, when I started there were only about eight GPs at the practice and obviously Lakeside has expanded massively since then."

Mrs Brewer received many gifts and cards and was presented with a decorative planter by Dr Sudeep Rai.

Dr Rai told her: "Today is a very sad day for us. We have always found you really helpful and approachable. You have been such a part of the team you have meant the whole world to us and we have appreciated your hard work hugely. You are going to be greatly missed."

Nancy Woodall, patient service administrator, said: "Helen is a major part of the administrative team. She has many years of experience in clinical coding and has shared her knowledge.W

Mrs Brewer is planning to take a couple of holidays and continue her hobbies of gardening and art.

She added: "There are so many memories but I and my colleagues have shared some really great times and I will definitely keep in touch with them."

Hub manager Emma Downs added: "Helen has been a cornerstone of the administrative team at Corby for many years.

"Her coding skills are of the highest standard but along with this she has proven to be a great support to her colleagues across the hub, happy to support in any area when needed.

"Helen has been generous in her sharing of knowledge and there are many people in Lakeside and other primary care organisations who are better coders because of her.