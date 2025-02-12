Happy Mondays to open second spot as Rushden cafe has new shop brewing in nearby town

Happy Mondays, a popular Rushden coffee shop, will soon be expanding its offerings into Higham Ferrers, believing it to be ‘a perfect fit.’

The business in Rushden’s High Street has enjoyed success since it opened in August 2021, and now is the time for the company to branch out by taking on a space in Higham Ferrers’ Market Square.

Owners Daniela and Luke Wood are ‘confident’ for an early March opening, though an official date has not been set, as work on the unit is currently ongoing.

They said: “It has been a very successful last three years, we’ve been lucky with support from the local community. Because of that support it’s given us the opportunity to open a second site. Higham presented itself and we jumped at the opportunity to be in a town which already has some amazing independent businesses. We really hope to be able to add to it.

“For us it’s understanding the area and our customers. We want to get to know people in Higham and ask what they want to see. We’re a community cafe so the people of Higham will have their voice and we will change according to what people want.

“Everything is moving really well."

The cafe will take up the space next to Market Square Bakery, which Happy Mondays believes will help the local economy, giving a boost to the area while adding to the town’s options.

Bosses hope to keep to the brand’s values while adapting to the potentially different demographic by way of experimenting with new menu items and more.

The owners of Happy Mondays are 'confident' for an early march opening date at the unit next to Market Square Bakery

Happy Mondays has long been a valued part of the community. From raising money for local charities, sourcing beans from local roasters Bella Barista in Wellingborough, and offering baked goods from the locally-owned Abs Bakes.

For their commitment to the local area, Luke and Daniela Wood picked up Deliveroo’s 2024 Beating Heart of the Community Award in February last year, and the owners are hoping to carry that momentum into Higham Ferrers.

Luke added: “Our focus has always been community. When we opened the shop we wanted to be part of the community and give back as much as possible.

"Higham is just as community driven as here, so it feels like a perfect fit.”