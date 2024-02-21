Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Happy Mondays, a cafe in Rushden, has scooped a prize at the 2024 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards, being recognised for its ‘community-first ethos’ by receiving the inaugural Beating Heart of the Community Award.

The cafe in the High Street fended off competition from Wingstop, GAIL’s Bakery, and Zambrero Ireland to claim the accolade.

It was given to the cafe after a panel of judges that included Rylan Clark and notable food critic Jimi Famurewa heard how Happy Mondays supports the local area.

Luke and Daniela Wood (centre) with judges Rylan Clark, Jimi Famurewa and Deliveroo Founder & CEO Will Shu. Credit: David Parry

The owners of Happy Mondays, Luke and Daniella Wood, said: "We were excited enough to hear that we were a finalist for Deliveroo's 'Beating Heart of the Community' award, but to find out we have won it, it's hard to put into words.

“We started Happy Mondays with a mission to serve and support the local community in Rushden, so this recognition is as much for our local customers, suppliers and residents as it is for us.

“It was great to meet Rylan, Jimi, Busi and Will, who not only judged the awards, but who all share a passion for community in the same way that we do."

In August 2021, couple Luke and Daniela, both on furlough and out of work, took a leap of faith to open the independent cafe in the hope of providing a warm and welcoming environment that brought people together.

The judges - (Left to right) food critic Jimi Famurewa, Deliveroo founder & CEO Will Shu, Rylan Clark, and Deliveroo head of global diversity, equity & inclusion Busi Sizani. Credit: David Parry

Judges at the award presentation were inspired by the couple's community-first ethos, which included supporting local suppliers to serving fresh, locally sourced food and products, as well as fundraising for local charities and hosting markets and events for Rushden residents to enjoy.

Happy Mondays sources its beans from local roasters Bella Barista in Wellingborough, and its food is made fresh in store using many local products.

The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards celebrate the best and most loved independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland, and recognises food spots in a range of categories, including a number of ‘above and beyond categories’ like Beating Heart of the Community, Rider Love, Most Sustainable Restaurant and Customer Innovation, as well as Independent Restaurant of the Year.

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards has been incredible.

Happy Mondays in Rushden's High Street

"I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities and we are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world to doorsteps across the UK and Ireland.