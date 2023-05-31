Huge congratulations to Margaret Tirebuck on her 103rd birthday!

Margaret celebrated the milestone at Candocare Co-operative CIC Day Care Centre for Adults, which is based at Irthlingborough Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been attending the day centre every week since May 2014.

Margaret with one of her sons Bill Tirebuck and Claire Steptoe, who entertained everyone with her beautiful singing in the afternoon

This lovely picture of the celebrations shows Margaret with one of her sons, Bill Tirebuck, and Claire Steptoe, who entertained everyone with her beautiful singing in the afternoon.

Speaking at the time, Margaret said: “Considering my mother was told by the doctor - when I was born weighing four-and-a-half pounds - 'You wouldn't see her grow up', how wrong he was."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathleen Meredith runs Cando Care for the benefit of the elderly and vulnerable people five days a week.

It offers a variety of activities as well as somewhere to meet and chat with friends.