Happy 103rd birthday to Margaret!

Family and friends helped Margaret celebrate her big day
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st May 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:11 BST

Huge congratulations to Margaret Tirebuck on her 103rd birthday!

Margaret celebrated the milestone at Candocare Co-operative CIC Day Care Centre for Adults, which is based at Irthlingborough Library.

She has been attending the day centre every week since May 2014.

Margaret with one of her sons Bill Tirebuck and Claire Steptoe, who entertained everyone with her beautiful singing in the afternoonMargaret with one of her sons Bill Tirebuck and Claire Steptoe, who entertained everyone with her beautiful singing in the afternoon
This lovely picture of the celebrations shows Margaret with one of her sons, Bill Tirebuck, and Claire Steptoe, who entertained everyone with her beautiful singing in the afternoon.

The Northants Telegraph reported on Margaret turning 101 in 2021.

Speaking at the time, Margaret said: “Considering my mother was told by the doctor - when I was born weighing four-and-a-half pounds - 'You wouldn't see her grow up', how wrong he was."

Kathleen Meredith runs Cando Care for the benefit of the elderly and vulnerable people five days a week.

It offers a variety of activities as well as somewhere to meet and chat with friends.

For more information visit the Cando Care CIC website.

