Handmade and vintage fair returns to Rushden Lakes

The pop-up fair

A pop-up fair showcasing hand-crafted and vintage products will return to Rushden Lakes this weekend.

The Rushden Handmade and Vintage pop-up fair, in partnership with MK Handmade and Vintage, will be back at the popular shopping centre on Saturday and Sunday (July 3 and 4).

On Saturday it will be held between 9am and 6pm with stalls open from 10.30am to 5pm on Sunday.

Shoppers will be able to immerse themselves in a feast of designers, artists, artisans and specialist vintage dealers.

Donna French, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said: “We are very excited for the return of The Rushden Handmade and Vintage pop-up fair.

"Our shoppers loved the Christmas market and enjoyed exploring gorgeous bespoke stalls and displays of unique, hand-crafted produce so we are pleased to continue our partnership.

“We continue to support as many small businesses and entrepreneurs as we can and look for ways we can add to the local community.”