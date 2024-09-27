Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at the renowned Dr Frights are ‘extremely excited’ to be gearing up for the event’s 14th year, promising seven all-new mazes when the show gets under way on October 17.

Dr Frights Halloween Nights is an annual experience that takes place at White’s Nurseries in Earls Barton every October, willing eager attendees through seven stages of torment.

It’s become a staple of the village’s calendar every year, with people coming from all over to experience what the creative minds behind the project have cooked up for them.

Robert Gray and his brother, Joe, have hosted the event in the village since 2010.

Dr Fright's Halloween Nights is returning on October 17 to White's Nurseries in Earls Barton

Robert said: "Following the fantastic response to last year’s ‘Route 666', we decided to continue the format with ‘Route 666 Vol. 2’ for 2024.

"Our ‘daisy chain’ format, where guests experience all mazes along one seamless route, was a hit because it reduced queuing and increased the variety of themes packed into an intense journey.

"This year, we’re building on that success with even more creative and terrifying new experiences along the route.”

When the Northants Telegraph braved last year’s event, the first trip through ‘Route 666’, we called it ‘unnerving’ and ‘awe-inspiring’, and populated with ‘actors doing well to stay immersive, but are also respectful of people’s space.’

Tickets are on sale now

The 2023 run picked up the prize for Best Multi Part Scream Event at the Scarecon awards in June.

In 2024 the journey continues, as people will begin their journey by inching through the creepy crypts of ‘Stormvale Cemetery’, endure a trip to the ‘Slasher House’, outrun the outlaws at ‘the Grindhouse’, star in a creepy ‘Found Footage’ segment, take a not-so-sunny trip to ‘Hollywood Horror: Resurrections’ and survive the ‘Island of the Dolls’, before coming to blows with ‘Killer Clowns: Ultimate Championship.’

The Horror Bar at the end of the experience will be a sight for scared eyes, and will offer a full selection of draft beer, wine and horror-themed cocktails. There, guests can watch live ‘Scare Cam’ footage of others braving the mazes.

Each new Dr Frights project takes months to plan, prepare and execute, with local people invited to be part of the cast that is in place to thoroughly scare the socks off of attendees.

Robert added: “Preparations are going very well. Although we’re a small, dedicated team, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made. When we arrive on site four weeks before opening, we’re met with nothing but an empty field, but through long hours and hard work, the event is shaping up spectacularly within our massive marquees.

"Themes this year include a storm-ravaged cemetery, a sorority party gone wrong, and some iconic horror scenes, so we’re extremely excited about what’s in store.”

Dr Frights ‘Route 666 Vol.2’ begins on October 17 and lasts until November 2. Each night will begin at 7pm, with the last admittance being at 9.20pm. Parking on site will be available and free of charge.

Non-refundable tickets start at £22.95 plus £1.95 booking fee, rising in price the closer to Halloween, and standard tickets grant entry to all seven mazes and the bar. A fast track option is available for £11 more than the standard tickets.

Each day is expected to sell out, so organisers are encouraging people to book ahead to secure their place.