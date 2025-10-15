Halloween 2025 - things to do in north Northamptonshire this spooky season

As October approaches its half-way point, Halloween is creeping to the forefront of many people’s minds, be it adults looking for things to do with friends or parents finding ways to keep the kids busy during half-term.

The spooky season is a cherished one in Northamptonshire, with plenty of activities happening locally to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

From old fashioned pumpkin patches to terrifying horror mazes, October in north Northamptonshire will bring something for everyone.

Seeing as there is so much to choose from, to help make the decision easier, we’ve compiled a list of Halloween activities happening locally that you can take part in to fully get into the spooky spirit.

Rushden – Rushden Town Council is hosting a ‘High Street Pumpkin Hunt, coinciding with a handful of child-friendly Halloween workshops at Rushden Hall on Friday, October 31.

The hunt will take people around the town centre in search of spooky words by collecting a sheet from participating High Street businesses, Rushden Hall, or the library.

Each of the six workshops at Rushden Hall will give attendees aged four and above the opportunity to get up close with ‘minibeasts, reptiles, mammals, and more, with direct handling encouraged. The sessions will take place from 10am at 45-minute intervals.

Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) will host a Halloween Ghost Train on the weekend of October 25 and 26. Tickets cost £3 per child and £6 per adult, and include a spooky train ride and sweets for children on the train, which can be booked online here.

Nene Wetlands, based at Rushden Lakes, will hold an 'Awesome Autumn' Halloween Trail around Skew Bridge Lake from Saturday, October 25 until Sunday, November 2.

Wellingborough – ‘Walk of the Witches’ will follow on from 2024’s ’The Twins of Swanspool House’ in Swanspool Gardens in Wellingborough on October 31, with spaces from 6.15pm until 8.45pm.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Dare to step into the shadows this Friday, October 31 and experience the spine-chilling Walk of the Witches in the hauntingly beautiful Swanspool Gardens.

“Expect eerie encounters, mysterious stories, and a Halloween night you won’t forget. Gather your bravest friends and join us… if you dare.”

Tickets can be booked online here.

Wellingborough Eco Group will host a children’s Halloween Party on October 31 from midday until 3pm at the Swanspool pavilion, with crafts, activities, and refreshments.

A spokesman said: “Get ready for a spooktacular afternoon of fun and laughter at our Eco Club for Kids Children’s Halloween Party. Come along in your favourite costume and enjoy games where you can win a trick or a treat, plus crafts and activities — all completely free.”

Corby – The Grampian Club in Corby will host a Halloween party on Friday, October 31 from 6.30pm until 9.30pm, with ‘a ghoulish disco, goodie bag for every child, and spine-tingling fun all night long.’ Tickets cost £4 per child and adults go free.

Adrenaline Alley will stage its Halloween All-Nighter, with games, fancy dress, and ‘spooky specials’ in the diner on Saturday, October 25 from 10pm until 7.30am.

Kettering – Wicksteed Park in Kettering is currently hosting its Halloween Haunt on October weekends, a ‘family friendly interactive Halloween walkthrough’ organised by husband-and-wife team Steve and Kat Richardson, known as Mr and Mrs Halloween. The event takes place each day from 10.30am until 4pm, with tickets costing £15, bookable online here.

Also at Wicksteed Park, for one night only on October 31, two special Zombie Trains will depart the railway station at 5.10pm and 5.30pm.

There will be a Kettering Town Hallowe'en Trail in the town centre from Friday, October 24 to Saturday, November 1, where visitors will follow the clues around town to find the hidden boards, and put them together to find the secret message. The trail starts at the Cornerstone building and is free to take part.

Boughton House will host a pumpkin patch and other Halloween events across the October half-term including a spooky maze, pumpkin bowling, graveyard mini golf, and more. Tickets are priced at £8 pre child (including free entry for two accompanying adults) or £10 per child on the day.

Finedon – A Halloween crafts afternoon will take place at the Finedon Community Centre in Wellingborough Road, with pumpkin carving, biscuit decorating, face painting, and Halloween-inspired games on October 31 from 2pm until 4.30pm. Entry costs £2 per child, £1.50 for extra children, and under 1s free. There is no need to book ahead.

Chester House Estate will launch its Halloween schedule on October 24 titled ‘Spooksville’, which will include a pumpkin patch, a hay bale tractor maze, and a pumpkin carving station.

A Chester House spokesman said: “Prepare for a spine-chilling adventure at Spooksville, where a world of Halloween-themed fun await you. Be prepared for spooky surprises, including the return of the Halloween hunt around the estate, our giant pumpkin patch with carving and painting plus so much more.

"Bring the whole family and get ready for a frightfully good time.”

The programme, which runs until November 1, aligns with the attraction’s fourth anniversary, having opened to the public on October 23, 2021.

Dr Frights’ Halloween Nights is a stalwart inclusion in the Northamptonshire Halloween calendar, having hosted its annual scare maze for the past 15 years at White’s Nurseries in Earls Barton.

This year’s maze, which will begin on Thursday, October 16 will bring ‘Horrorfest’, a spooky experience designed to mimic a horror-themed music festival, running until November 1.

Irchester Country Park will be the host of a 5km and 2km ‘Spooktacular’ run on October 30, inviting people to visit the attraction for ‘a spooky Halloween-themed night-time run’, with fancy dress encouraged for the races which begin at 6pm and 7pm, respectively.

Both runs will start on the Royal Meadow and finish on the Little Meadow, in Irchester Country Park.

West Lodge Farm Park in Desborough began its Halloween and pumpkin festival on Friday, October 10, which brings ‘spooky activities’, a pumpkin patch and a ‘field of screams.’

A full day entry ticket costs £13.95 for adults and for toddlers and carers it costs £7.50, which can be ordered online here. The patch is open from 10am until 4pm; visitors have no need to book a slot.

A spokesman said: “Grab your pumpkin passport as you arrive at the farm and get ready for a day full of spooky fun.

"Choose from thousands of pumpkins, enjoy the fun and bumpy spooky tractor rides, craft your own magical wand, run through the scarecrow patch, creep through the cobweb tunnel and laugh along to panto-style ghost stories. ”It’s a spooktacular day out you won’t want to miss.”

If you’re holding any Halloween events in north Northamptonshire and we’ve missed it from our list, email us with details at [email protected] to be featured.