Half-pipe dream becomes a reality for Burton Latimer boys who fought for town skate park

Two teenage friends who campaigned for a new skate park in Burton Latimer have seen their dream come true.

Alfie Brown and Jamie Neyland set the wheels in motion in 2022 after they had to constantly travel to Kettering’s Ise Lodge estate or to Irthlingborough to go skateboarding or scootering.

With conversations between authorities about funding and resources already under way, the 13-year-olds Latimer Arts College pupils created a petition, gathered letters of support and spoke at a council meeting to tell councillors how important the project was.

Jamie Neyland and Alfie Brown, pictured with the skate ramps as work was progressing

And a new double half-pipe ramp, which is fire-resistant after a 2019 arson attack on the town’s previous skate park, has now been installed at the King George V recreation ground.

Alfie’s dad Steve Brown said: "I’m massively proud of them both. Their determination, from standing in Sainsbury’s getting signatures to going to council meetings to put their point across, has been amazing.

"They couldn’t see why a town the size of Burton Latimer did not have a skate park and so they have pushed and pushed to get one. They have done really well.”

The project was funded by the FCC Communities Foundation, with a contribution from Burton Latimer Town Council, with work beginning last week.

Jamie and Alfie with, pictured from left to right, Cllr Sue Watts, Cllr Jenny Davies, Cllr Adrian Watts (deputy mayor) Cllr Murray Scott, and North Northants ward councillors John Currall and Jan O’Hara.

As of Monday afternoon (February 19) the new skate ramp was ready to use, much to the delight of Alfie and Jamie, although some finishing touches are still to be added.

It’s hoped that some benches may be put up at the site and potentially a plaque with the boys’ names on.

Steve added: "They have been up there every day checking on the progress and they are really excited.

"Everyone has put such a lot of effort in to get this over the line.”

A Burton Latimer Town Council spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who has had a hand in this project, especially the dedicated grounds services team for their hard work on the planning, funding and tendering process, but mostly to Jamie and Alfie for their persistent dedication to achieve this dream for the Burton Latimer community.