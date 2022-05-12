Burton Latimer boys set the wheels in motion for new skate park

Two Burton Latimer school pals have set the wheels in motion for a new town skate park after launching a campaign.

Alfie Brown and Jamie Neyland spend a lot of their time skateboarding and scootering, but have to travel to Kettering’s Ise Lodge estate or down the A6 to Irthlingborough.

It was on one journey that the 11-year-olds wondered why their expanding town did not have a facility of its own.

L-R: Alfie Brown and Jamie Neyland

And that was when the Meadowside Primary School pupils decided to set up a petition for one, before presenting their hopes to Burton Latimer Town Council.

Alfie’s dad Steve said: "It was all their idea – it’s something they feel very strongly about.

"The kids of Burton need something like this.

"Once you grow out of swings and slides there’s not a lot to do and there’s where the anti-social behaviour can start.”

The boys’ petition has more than 350 signatures online as well as 300 hard copies after they stood outside Sainsbury’s to gain backing for the project.

At a meeting last week Burton Latimer councillors agreed a skate park, which would also be used by those from Barton Seagrave and Isham, was a good idea for the town.

A half-pipe skate ramp was deliberately set on fire at the town’s King George V recreation ground in 2019.

Any new skate park facility could potentially cost £70,000 and the big question is how to fund it – but discussions are taking place to take the suggestion further.

Jamie’s mum Laura said: “I am so proud of Jamie for chasing his dreams. He is so passionate about skateboarding and scootering.

“I pray that all his hard word pays off and, with the support of our community and everyone involved, hopefully Burton Latimer will have a skate park.”

The boys’ campaign has the support of Burton Latimer’s Cllr Adrian Watts (Green).

He said: "Young people should be driving us into the future and they are a great couple of lads who have put so much time and effort into this.

"I’m right behind them and will be trying to help them get what they want.