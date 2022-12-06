A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, and the Guide Dogs charity is looking for volunteers in Wellingborough and surrounding areas to help provide four-legged companions to those in need.

Volunteer support groups organise activities, help with fundraising at events such as the Rushden Christmas lights switch-on and Party in the Park, and raise awareness of the charity’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wellingborough branch of Guide Dogs has grown over the course of a year, but is still eager to welcome new people to help make a difference.

Guide Dogs volunteers attended the Northamptonshire County Golf Club Pro-Am this year

On some occasions volunteers have spent time in local schools to teach children about the role of a guide dog, and how essential they are to those who need them.

Wellingborough Guide Dogs volunteer coordinator Hilary Hill said: “My husband’s great uncle was blind and had a guide dog called Red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started sponsoring guide dog puppies, and have had one ever since – for over 18 years.

"Having semi-retired, it gave me the opportunity to help even more with the Guide Dogs and, having seen an article about the low numbers in the Wellingborough droup, felt it was time I did something more to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hence, I became the volunteer coordinator of the group.

"Not only am I helping an amazing charity, but I have made new friends as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guide Dogs was formed in 1931, and hopes to build towards a future where ‘every person with sight loss has the confidence and support they need to live their lives to the full.’

Guide Dogs is currently the world's largest breeder of working dogs, having partnered more than 36,000 people across the UK with a companion since its inception, training them to fulfil roles to help those visually impaired perform day-to-day activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felicity Stratton, community fundraising relationship manager for Northamptonshire, said: “All groups raise funds to enable a person with a vision impairment to live the life they choose. We are keen for new volunteers to join all our groups.”