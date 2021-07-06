Wellingborough guide dogs group in urgent plea for volunteers to avoid closure

The group needs new members

Wellingbrough's Guide Dogs supporter group has issued an urgent plea for new volunteers to avoid facing closure.

The group is part of a network of Guide Dogs groups already in place across the country, who help raise awareness and funds for the charity.

But they urgently need new members to help them and have warned they could have to close if people do not come forward.

Felicity Stratton, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs covering Wellingborough said: “We’re in desperate need of new volunteers to join or Wellingborough Guide Dogs supporter group.

“Our volunteer supporter groups run a range of activities, from local events to collections, helping us raise the £75.7m it costs to run our vital services each year.

“Being part of one of our groups is a great way to make new friends, whilst supporting a good cause.

“It costs about £54,800 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations, so the support we get from our local groups is vital.

“The Wellingborough group urgently needs new members, otherwise the group could have to close.

“If you’re from the Wellingborough area and think you could help us, please do get in touch.”

Volunteers must be age 16 or over and Guide Dogs provides all the training required for each role.

The UK’s first guide dog partnerships qualified in 1931. Since then, the charity has partnered over 36,000 people with a guide dog and transformed the lives of thousands more through other services.