Greggs reveals it will be opening its new Wellingborough drive thru this week

Not long to wait now!
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Bakery giant Greggs has confirmed it is opening its new Wellingborough drive thru this week.

The town already has two Greggs – one in the Swansgate Shopping Centre and one at the Euro garage in Rossetti Close.

And following much speculation on social media in recent months about the chain opening a new drive thru in the town, the company has finally confirmed it is opening this week.

Some of the team ahead of the opening of Wellingborough's new drive thru GreggsSome of the team ahead of the opening of Wellingborough's new drive thru Greggs
Some of the team ahead of the opening of Wellingborough's new drive thru Greggs
The new Greggs branch, which will be the bakery giant’s 18th drive thru in the UK, will be at the new retail development just off London Road on the edge of the Denington Road industrial estate.

Store manager Rhiannon Marren told this newspaper: “Just wanted to share with you that Greggs are opening their doors to their new drive thru this week.”

The Wellingborough branch will be opening its doors at 8am on Thursday (July 20).

Other businesses at the retail park include Formula One Autocentres which opened last month.

