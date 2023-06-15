Formula One Autocentres has finally opened its new workshop in Wellingborough today (June 15), overcoming a turbulent few years of complications to provide car maintenance for locals and residents of the town.

Plans for the new autocentre have been in the pipeline for years, and after the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on construction, the site is now the 135th in the UK, and the fifth in Northamptonshire with two sites in Northampton, and one each in Kettering and Corby.

Malcolm Good, regional manager of Formula One Autocentres, said: “We were always going to be pushing for growth.

The team at Formula One Autocentre at its new Wellingborough location

"It’s exciting to be able to help people during the cost of living crisis.

“The company staying open during that time gave us good stead.

“We guarantee to be the cheapest in the area, and give fair service for a fair price.”

The new garage will provide ‘a full range of services’ which includes tyres, exhausts, batteries, brakes, clutches, MOTs and servicing.

Formula One Autocentres is next to Wrenn School in Wellingborough

Formula One Autocentre has also created five new jobs in Wellingborough, with a view to expand in the future as business increases. The workshop is currently advertising for a new MOT tester.

On the morning of the opening on June 15 there were cars already in the workshop.

With cars looking to different methods of power to be more sustainable, Formula One Autocentre offers services on hybrid cars, as Malcolm said: “We have to stay modern.”

He also that during the cost of living crisis more people need to maintain older cars rather than fork out for luxury improvements.

The first customers dropped their cars off this morning