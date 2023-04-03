Green waste bin charge starts today for North Northants Council residents paying £40 charge

Residents in the North Northants Council (NNC) area opting to pay the new subscription-only garden waste collection will have their ‘green’ bin service begin from today.

Householders who are not paying for their garden waste bins to be collected will be left £40 a year better off but with spare wheelie bin – and potentially a big pile of trimmings and clippings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone still wanting to sign up to the new scheme can do so at any time as the subscriptions last for a 12-month period.

'Green' bin subscription services begin on April 3

‘Green’ bins have previously been collected at no additional cost in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, with a £55 annual charge in East Northamptonshire.

But to harmonise services and the cost to residents an annual £40 opt-in subscription has been introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “The quickest and most popular way to sign up is on our website using a debit or credit card.“

Residents can choose to pay the £40 fee or buy 10 compostable sacks for £16.50 for those with smaller gardens, as an alternative to the 12-month subscription service.

Stickers should be put on the lid or back of the wheelie bin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those living in the former East Northamptonshire Council area will be charged a discounted rate of £20 for 12 months to offset last year’s £55 payments.

North Northants Council’s executive committee said rising service costs had been behind the decision to charge an ‘appropriate’ rate across the whole unitary area, making ‘it fairer for all’.

Opposition members have said the decision could cause an uptick in fly-tipping, that garden waste could simply end up in black bins and that the charge is unaffordable for people in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

As part of the ‘refreshed’ service, the council will also be offering an enhancement to the subsidised compost bin scheme, where residents can buy a home compost bin for £5 plus delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can also take green waste to their nearest household waste recycling centre in the NNC area for free disposal.