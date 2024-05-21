Green, red and blue politicians 'Go Orange' for Kettering General Hospital and Team Sebastian
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sebastian Nunney, who died in January, had rallied community support to help him in his battle against neuroblastoma cancer, including a Go Orange day.
The six-year-old inspired donations of more than £131,000 for potential life-saving treatment and a ‘Strictly’ event raised £60,000 for Northampton General Hospital.
This Friday (May 24), the community will once again ‘Go Orange’ to support Kettering General Hospital (KGH) and its Skylark children’s ward.
MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone said: “Come on Kettering! Let’s all Go Orange again in memory of brave Sebastian and in support of KGH’s Skylark ward. It’s such a good cause that can unite us all.”
READ MORE: Team Sebastian's legacy kept alive with £60k to NGH with Orange Day returning for KGH children's ward
Swapping her Green for orange will be Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, who took part in the first orange day last year organised by Brambleside Primary School and Sebastian’s parents Gregg and Lindsay.
She said: “I thought this was a wonderful idea when Gregg and Lindsay proposed it. Sebastian brought the whole town together for a cause bigger than ourselves. To have his 'Go Orange' day once again, to raise money for local kids in need, I know will mean a great deal, both to his family but also friends, Brambleside School and the whole town.
"In his memory we can all still come together to look after other children, like Sebastian, who might be struggling right now with complex medical needs. His legacy is always going to be felt, and on May 24 I hope lots of people all over Kettering will join in love for Seb - loud, proud and orange!"
Also donning orange for the day will also be Labour’s general election candidate for Kettering, Rosie Wrighting.
She added: “I am pleased to come together in unitary to support Team Sebastian. I am proud to be wearing orange on this day in his memory. Raising money for the Skylark ward at KGH is a worthy cause, and this money can help children and their families who are facing treatments.”
To boost the fundraiser Brambleside staff will take on parents in a sponsored rounders match and Rushden Lakes Cineworld will donate proceeds from the 10am showing of the new Garfield movie on June 8 to the total. Tickets are £7 from the Brambleside School office or on the door if any spaces remain.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.