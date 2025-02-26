Greatwell Homes evicts tenant following repeated anti-social behaviour complaints at Finedon property

A tenant has been successfully evicted from a house in Finedon following a series of anti-social behaviour complaints and illegal activities.

The eviction was enforced after a court order was secured on February 5, barring the tenant from entering the property after February 20 and granting possession back to Greatwell Homes.

The order was issued in response to persistent complaints from neighbours who reported feeling distressed and scared due to the tenant's and their visitors’ behaviour.

Greatwell Homes has evicted a tenant from one of its properties in Finedon

Issues included noise disturbances, property damage and threats, which significantly impacted the neighbours’ and wider community's well-being.

John Ross, head of housing and neighbourhoods at Greatwell Homes, said: “In line with our Live proud strategy, we’re committed to ensuring all our customers feel safe and happy in their homes.

"This commitment and our strong partnership working with Wellingborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team has resulted in the successful eviction of this anti-social tenant and their fellow perpetrators at the property.

“Eviction is always used as the last resort, which is why between September and October 2024, we visited the tenant's property eight times to try to address the anti-social behaviour issues unfortunately, these were unsuccessful as we were unable to gain access.

"During this period, we continued to receive regular reports of noise nuisance, drug use and dealing, and other anti-social behaviour, including threats to our complainants.

“We hope that our actions will reassure other customers and residents and empower them to report anti-social behaviour if it affects their right to peace and enjoyment in their homes."

Greatwell Homes had previously issued a tenancy warning for an incident involving a dog at the property and instructing the tenant to immediately remove the animal as they hadn’t sought permission for it.

Despite continued efforts to support the tenant with repairs, maintaining the property’s condition and to pay their rent since 2023, the anti-social behaviour persisted.

The most recent complaints began in August 2024, although the tenant’s records show a previous case was reported and dealt with in 2022.

In the months leading up to the closure order and eviction, multiple visits were carried out by Greatwell Homes’ community safety officer, Wellingborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), and the local authority dog warden to support the complainants and gather evidence.

PC Gemma Cairns of the anti-social behaviour and civil enforcement team at Wellingborough NPT said: “This is a great result for Greatwell Homes.

"This behaviour was having a detrimental effect on the local residents of Finedon and I hope this provides the public with confidence that we take anti-social behaviour seriously.

"The successful outcome in this case shows what we can achieve by working alongside the public and partner agencies.

"This result would not have possible without the support from the local residents, Greatwell Homes and North Northamptonshire Council.”

Greatwell Homes, which is based in Wellingborough, encourages its customers to report anti-social behaviour via its website at www.greatwellhomes.org.uk.

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,000 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.