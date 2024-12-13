Closure order for Finedon house after neighbours left 'in fear' as home used as drugs den

A house in Finedon has been boarded up to prevent the home being used by drug users and people causing antisocial behaviour.

The Greatwell Homes-owned house in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon was shut using a closure order secured by Wellingborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) following persistent complaints about anti-social behaviour and illegal activity.

Neighbours were left feeling ‘distressed and scared’ and were threatened by visitors to the house over a period of 12 months.

The three-month closure order will see people prevented from entering the address.

A closure order has been put on the property in Finedon/Northants Police

PC Gemma Cairns of the anti-social behaviour and civil enforcement team said: “The behaviour of those attending this address caused residents to feel distressed and scared when leaving their homes or being in their own garden due to abusive visitors who threatened them, putting them in fear.

“In addition, it was often reported that there was drug use taking place at the property causing people to live in fear about who or what they would come across when they left their homes and also fearful for the safety of their children when out playing.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in this case as this order was only obtained through key information provided by other residents who did not feel able to provide a statement due to fear of repercussions.

“However, the information provided, and the evidence gathered enabled us to build a clear picture of the impact these issues would likely be having on residents and provided me the platform to present a compelling case to the court which allowed the closure order to be granted.

“Since the closure order was granted, I have spoken with residents who feel a sense of relief knowing that no one will be able to enter the property for the next three months, bringing an end to the issues they have had to go through for such a long time.

“I would also like to show my appreciation and gratitude to Greatwell Homes for their support with this case and would also encourage residents to come forward and report anti-social behaviour to us if it’s happening in your area.”

Evidence gathered by Wellingborough NPT led to the team securing a closure order, in partnership with Greatwell Homes, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (December 5), and the property was boarded up to prevent anyone from gaining access.

Anyone who enters the property in this time could be arrested.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Curtis Chambers of the Wellingborough NPT added: “I am really pleased that the team have managed to secure this closure order as it has already gone a long way in deterring crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

“The behaviour that was taking police in and around this address was having a detrimental effect on our local residents and that’s something we just will not stand for.

“I’d like to thank our newly appointed anti-social behaviour constable - PC Gemma Cairns, and her colleagues, who worked tirelessly to collate the evidence needed to secure this closure order.”