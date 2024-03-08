Great Pottery Throwdown final sees booking boom for Kettering studio owner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the grand final of Channel 4 TVs Great Pottery Throwdown set to reveal its winner this weekend, a Kettering potter has seen interest in all things clay soaring.

Louise Crookenden Johnson has seen a big rise in demand for beginners wanting to throw a pot on her potters’ wheel in her Kettering studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of Throwdown fans have been buying experience vouchers or booked in small groups to have a go at making a mug or bowl they can use.

Louise Crookenden Johnson with people keen to try pottery/Louise Crookenden Johnson

Louise said: “I recently taught a gentleman who was 93 years of age, he’d had ‘throwing on the potters wheel’ on his bucket list. It was so exciting to be able to help to tick it off.”

In 2023, Louise led a project as a fundraiser for Cransley Hospice creating a ‘flock’ of ceramic birds that were displayed at Chester House Estate.

She thinks that since the Covid pandemic ‘experience’ presents have increased in popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise said: “People tell me that following Covid, they are looking for better ways to spend their time, and, of course, they enjoy seeing the characters of the judges and contestants in the popular telly series – everyone loves it when Keith Brymer Jones bursts into tears at someone’s amazing pottery creation.”

Louise Crookenden Johnson in her Kettering studio/ Lauren Drage Photography

The grand finale will see the remaining three contestants – Dan, Dave and Donna – whittled down from the original dozen.

Louise added: “Out of the three potters left in the final, I think it’s pretty obvious that Donna will win. She has a strong decorating style which has helped her win ‘potter of the week’, four times so far.

“However, throwing on the potters wheel is not her strongest skill – but we will see on Sunday evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finale will play out on Sunday, seeing Dan, Dave and Donna battle it out for the season seven crown.

You can watch the Great Pottery Throw Down grand final on Sunday, March 10, at 7.45pm on Channel 4.