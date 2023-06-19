Cransley Hospice supporters flock to heartfelt anniversary exhibition at Chester House in memory of loved ones

Crafted in both black or white, the robins were made by Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson

An art installation created using 500 hand-crafted pottery robins has been unveiled at Chester House Estate thanks to supporters of a hospice.

Each one of the birds has been bought in memory of a loved one – to mark the 25th birthday of Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson cut the official ribbon to launch the exhibition.

They will then be free to view until Sunday, June 25, complemented by a robin-themed treasure hunt around the grounds of the estate.

Funds raised will help support the specialist care and services provided by the hospice and in the community by the hospice at home team.

The robin theme was chosen as many people take comfort when they see one, as they are said to remind us that loved ones are close by.

Art installation at Chester House for Cransley Hospice to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kettering hospice. Artist Louise Crookenden-Johnson creator of the 500 handmade pottery robins, unveiled by Lord Lt James Saunders Watson Friday, June 16, 2023

