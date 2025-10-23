A ‘mentor, motivator and lifeline for many’ has been recognised for transforming what began as a small walking football idea into a thriving community hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rothwell Pirates Walking Football Club is a group which offers walking football for the over-50s.

Rob Quayle has been a huge part of the club since its launch two years ago and earlier this year he was named coach of the year by Northamptonshire Football Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on a podcast about the club, Rob said: “Initially after moving to Rothwell in 2019, I wanted to play football and had heard about walking football.

Rob Quayle receiving his coach of the year award earlier this year

"Rothwell didn’t have a walking football team so Chris Terry from FC Aztecs invited me to start a team and affiliate it to them - I did.

"I created a badge for the kit which was completely different from the Aztecs and based on two of my big loves, Adam And The Ants cross-over with FC Ajax and you can see that just by looking at the badge.

"The new club, Rothwell Pirates, were born out of leaving Aztecs. Pirates is another great passion of mine and it came with a very simple skull and crossbones with no words as it speaks for itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The aim was initially to play football but soon realised there was an opportunity for something more adventurous like football for the over-50s and in particular an all inclusive club regardless of skill or fitness levels so in effect a community social club.”

Rob received the Northamptonshire FA coach of the year award (male pathway) at a gala event held at Sixfields in Northampton.

Rob described it as a ‘great honour and privilege, extremely humbling’ and added: “I contest to this day that this is a club award and not an individual award as none of the achievements could have come to fruition without the club members.”

A post on the FA Facebook page about Rob’s award said: “Rob Quayle has transformed what began as a small walking football idea into a thriving community hub for over 30 players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More than just a coach, Rob is a mentor, motivator and lifeline for many. He has created a welcoming, inclusive space for players of all backgrounds and abilities, fostering friendship, fitness and mental well-being.”

Looking to the future, Rob said: “We continue to evolve and there is no limit to the numbers of members and would like to see the club hit 50 subscribed members by the end of the autumn season.

"We will be pushing for a top two finish in the tier two league this season pushing the white beards in to tier one for spring 2026.

"The Blackbeards are aiming for a mid-table finish.

"We continue to encourage more ladies and release a ladies team into the 2026 autumn league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he added: “My aim is to evolve the club, grow it larger to incorporate more local residents and surrounding areas. Win a trophy, be more in the public eye, benefit the local community and pay back by way of supporting the charity UpsandDowns.”

The club, which is a mixed team, is gender inclusive and accepts all abilities, from those who are veterans of the game to players who've never kicked a ball before.

They meet on a Monday evening at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell.