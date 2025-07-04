Two big wins off the pitch for Rothwell Pirates Walking Football Club

A walking football club is celebrating not just one, but two big wins off the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rothwell Pirates Walking Football Club is a group which offers walking football for the over-50s.

It is a great way to interact with local people who all have a love of playing football, as well as being good for health and well-being, both mentally and physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman said: “We are one of the fastest growing, fully inclusive walking football clubs in North Northamptonshire.

Cllr Jim Hakewill with club chairperson Rob Quayle, treasurer James Beckford and the team

"And we have had two great wins off the pitch.”

The club recently received a grant of £1,049 from Jim Hakewill, Independent councillor for Rothwell and Mawsley.

The cash boost will help the growth and health of their inclusive club with more than 40 members of various ages – the oldest being 77.

And the spokesman added: “We also won the Northamptonshire Walking Football League Fair Play award and being such a young club, this is a tremendous achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club, which is a mixed team, is gender inclusive and accepts all abilities, from those who are veterans of the game to players who've never kicked a ball before.

They meet on a Monday from 6.45pm to 8pm at Montsaye Academy in Greening Road, Rothwell.

It is £5 per session.

For more details about the club, search for Rothwell Pirates Walking Football on Facebook.