Grants up to £50,000 now available for rural businesses across north Northamptonshire
Grants of up to £50,000 have now been made available to North Northants Council via the government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund for rural businesses, with emphasis on businesses that ‘support the visitor economy’.
Capital grants starting at £5,000 are available for projects that can be started quickly and be delivered with all spend claimed by February 28, 2025. The grant scheme is intended to help rural businesses become more resilient and support growth.
Cllr David Howes, the council’s executive member for rural communities and localism, said: “We have a wide range of businesses in towns and villages across north Northamptonshire. But this is also the case in the more rural communities, with rural business looking to diversify and develop their offering in an ever-changing economy.
"This latest round of grants are designed to help them grow and develop.”
After the second round of grants were made available in October, this time funding has a particular target of rural diversification, including businesses and projects which support the visitor economy.
Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “With grants of up to £50,000 available, this latest round of funding will really help our rural businesses grow.
"I would urge any rural businesses in north Northants to get in touch with the team, take a read through the criteria, and submit your application before 25 March.”
The government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund hopes to help improve productivity and strengthen the rural economy and rural communities, as such areas often face specific challenges like lower productivity rates, poorer connectivity, and poorer access to key services.
Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “Since we received this funding from central government, we have been committed to ensuring it reaches those who need it most.
"We are now in the third round of grants for this particular fund and the grants have already been received by so many rural businesses, making a huge difference.”
Applications for this round of funding must be received by March 25, 2024.
Further guidance, including eligibility criteria and an application form, is available by emailing [email protected] with your name, business name and business address.