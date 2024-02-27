Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grants of up to £50,000 have now been made available to North Northants Council via the government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund for rural businesses, with emphasis on businesses that ‘support the visitor economy’.

Capital grants starting at £5,000 are available for projects that can be started quickly and be delivered with all spend claimed by February 28, 2025. The grant scheme is intended to help rural businesses become more resilient and support growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr David Howes, the council’s executive member for rural communities and localism, said: “We have a wide range of businesses in towns and villages across north Northamptonshire. But this is also the case in the more rural communities, with rural business looking to diversify and develop their offering in an ever-changing economy.

North Northants Council has received funds from the government's Rural England Prosperity Fund to support rural businesses

"This latest round of grants are designed to help them grow and develop.”

After the second round of grants were made available in October, this time funding has a particular target of rural diversification, including businesses and projects which support the visitor economy.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “With grants of up to £50,000 available, this latest round of funding will really help our rural businesses grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would urge any rural businesses in north Northants to get in touch with the team, take a read through the criteria, and submit your application before 25 March.”

The government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund hopes to help improve productivity and strengthen the rural economy and rural communities, as such areas often face specific challenges like lower productivity rates, poorer connectivity, and poorer access to key services.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “Since we received this funding from central government, we have been committed to ensuring it reaches those who need it most.

"We are now in the third round of grants for this particular fund and the grants have already been received by so many rural businesses, making a huge difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for this round of funding must be received by March 25, 2024.