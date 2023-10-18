Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rural businesses across north Northamptonshire can now apply for grants between £5,000 and £15,000 as the council looks to make use of new funding from the government.

With cash from the Rural England Prosperity Fund, North Northants Council (NNC) has followed up round one of funding earlier in 2023 by now inviting applications from projects that can be delivered with all spend claimed by February 28, 2024.

Cllr David Howes, the council’s executive member for rural communities and localism, said: “I am pleased that following on from round one earlier in the year, we are now launching a new round of capital grant funding for rural businesses across north Northamptonshire.

The council is using funding from the government's Rural England Prosperity Fund to support local businesses

“Rural businesses face a unique set of challenges and this grant scheme is designed of help them grow and develop.”

The government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund hopes to help improve productivity and strengthen the rural economy and rural communities.

Areas of the county which are classed as ‘rural’ have been identified, with businesses across all areas apart from the larger towns of Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Higham Ferrers, Rushden and Wellingborough eligible for funding.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, added: “This latest round of funding is designed to help rural businesses become more resilient and support growth, specifically around diversifying businesses.

"I would urge any rural businesses in north Northants to get in touch, take a read through the criteria and apply.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “As a council, we are always looking ways to ensure funds get to those who most need it and these grants will make a real difference.

"If you are not eligible for funding this time, there will be a further round of funding opening later in 2023.”

There will soon be an additional opportunity to apply for funding in round three for projects that will start in or after April 2024, and can be delivered with all spend claimed by 28 February 2025.

Businesses who wish to apply for funding this time are invited to do so by sending a request for an application form, eligibility criteria and guidance notes to [email protected].