Grandma's pride as Elodie, nine, raises money for Kettering animal charity
Elodie Wood gave herself the target of raising £50 for Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary, a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.
But not only did she hit her fundraising target over Christmas, she went on to double the amount of money she was hoping for.
Proud grandma Carol Amos told the Northants Telegraph: “My granddaughter Elodie Wood, aged nine, wanted to raise some money for Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary.
"She came up with the idea to have a raffle over Christmas and sold tickets to family and friends, her aim was to raise £50 but she reached £100.
"I’m so proud of her, she is such a kind-hearted little girl."
Elodie is pictured presenting the cheque to Teresa, who runs the charity, and her seven-year-old sister Ellise Wood who helped with the grand draw on Christmas Day.