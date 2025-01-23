Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering animal sanctuary is looking for forever homes for three animals that have been with them for ‘quite a while’ now.

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

It is run by Teresa Underwood and a group of volunteers who have several animals hoping to be re-homed, including Mario, Cole and Pip.

A spokesman for Redhead Rescues said these animals have been in foster care with them for quite a while now so they’d love to find their forever homes soon.

Mario, Cole and Pip are hoping to be re-homed

Mario

Mario is a young adult male who was brought in as a stray.

He's a friendly boy but can be quite unpredictable so would be best suited to a smallholding/farm type home where he will be fed but not enclosed.

Mario has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

COLE

Three-year-old Cole is a stunning mini panther.

He is a big confident boy who loves to play and he enjoys lots of interaction and enrichment from his humans.

Cole likes to sleep on the bed with his person.

Best suited as an only cat due to his size and boisterous nature.

Could possibly live with a cat savvy dog and older children who would like to play with him.

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

PIP

Pip is a very loving one-year-old old Jack Russell.

Pip is a bundle of energy and loves to play with his toys. He's a typical terrier who loves the sound of his own voice.

Pip is great with dogs off the lead but is reactive on the lead until he says hello. This will need some continued work with our trainer.

Pip loves everybody and could live in a home with sensible children. He loves to cuddle up with you and will shower you in kisses. Best suited as an only dog, no cats.

Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

Each of the animals looking to be re-homed are based in Northamptonshire and come with full rescue back-up for life.

If you are interested in re-homing any of these animals then message the sanctuary’s page at www.facebook.com/RedheadRescues, call Teresa on 07969 723270 or email [email protected].