Northamptonshire is expected to be in line for an HS2 cash windfall to help fund major transport schemes.

The Government will announce on Monday exactly how more than £2bn from the failed train project will be spent in the Midlands.

Although there has been no word yet on which projects could be included, previous reports have suggested the Isham bypass and the A43 between Northampton and Kettering are expected to be included in the plans.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to make a major transport announcement on Monday. Images: Google / Getty Images

A source has also told this newspaper that the figure for Northamptonshire is likely to be in the hundreds of millions.

The cash is expected to be spent on public transport, reduced congestion and upgraded bus and rail stations as part of billions of pounds of local investment into towns, smaller cities, and rural areas.

It has been reallocated from the HS2 project – a high speed rail line that had been expected to link London to the north.

Local authorities will be able to choose which local schemes to invest in, including refurbishing bus stations, filling potholes and installing electric vehicle charging points.

The money will be available from 2025, giving local authorities time to draw up plans and be ready to go when the funding arrives.

A senior Government source said: "This money will be a huge boost for so many people across Northamptonshire. It will be local people, rather than ministers in Whitehall, who will be able to decide what local transport improvements they spend this funding on.