Golden girl Maisie to switch on Kettering's Christmas lights

Maisie Summers-Newton

Kettering' s Christmas lights will be switched on by the county's double Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton.

The 19-year-old swimming sensation, who is from Wollaston, will light up the town at the big switch-on event next Thursday (November 25).

The former Wollaston School pupil won two gold medals at the Tokyo games this year, breaking a world record in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She romped home in the SM6 200m individual medley final on August 26 and backed it up two days later by claiming victory in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

Now she will take centre stage again and kick off Kettering's Christmas celebrations at the event which is being held from 4pm to 8pm.

She will be joined on-stage by leader of North Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jason Smithers, and the cast of Cinderella from the Masque Theatre.

Maisie said: "I’m so delighted I have been asked to turn on the Kettering Christmas lights.

"Christmas is my favourite time of the year, so I can’t wait!"

North Northamptonshire Council had hoped that Kettering-born actor and comedian Hugh Dennis would attend after he virtually turned the lights on last year when the public event was scrapped because of Covid restrictions.

But they had to think again after circumstances changed and the 59-year-old was not available.

Kettering’s festive celebrations on Thursday will also include live performance from local singer Beccy Hurrell, The Tenor Joshua Daniel, The Touch and Costello’s Irish Dance School, all hosted by Shire Sounds Community Radio.