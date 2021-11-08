'Final negotiations' over who is switching on Kettering's Christmas lights - but it isn't Hugh Dennis

It had been hoped that the Kettering-born actor and comedian would turn the lights on in person this year

There's no confirmation yet over who is turning on Kettering' s Christmas lights this year - but it won't be Hugh Dennis.

The Kettering-born comedian and actor, known for his role in Outnumbered and appearances on Mock the Week, 'virtually' turned the lights on in 2020 after the popular public event was scrapped because of rising Covid cases.

Describing himself as a 'son of Kettering', the 59-year-old hinted he might be back in person for this year's big switch on, which is taking place on Thursday, November 25.

But a North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) spokesman has confirmed that, despite their hopes, he will not be able to attend and an announcement will be made soon.

The spokesman said: "Final negotiations are taking place as to who will be turning the lights on in Kettering and an announcement will be made soon.

"We had hoped that Hugh Dennis would be able to join us, after he attended last year’s virtual light switch on, but unfortunately circumstances have changed and he will not be able to attend."

Kettering's Market Place will be illuminated in a ceremony, hosted by Shire Sounds, with events taking place from 4pm to 8pm.

The town’s festive celebrations will include live performances from singer ‘The Tenor’ and a band on stage, plus local dance group and the stars of Cinderella at the Masque Theatre.

There will also be a funfair, fire engine, Kettering Lions’ Santa Sleigh, street performers, a Christmas gifts, food and drink market, festive fair at St Peter and St Paul church from 3pm to 8pm and more.

The light switch on in Kettering will also kick off a season of festive events across the town, with a Christmas market in Kettering's Market Place on December 4, 11 and 18.

From November 27 to December 24 there will also be a '12 Days of Christmas' trail around the town centre, with maps available from the swimming pool and a treat for those who find the clues.

There will also be free parking in Kettering and Corby town centre all day on December 4, 11 and 18, and after 3pm on November 25 (an existing measure in place in Kettering).

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of NNC and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “After a different Christmas for us all last year, it is great that we are able to host Christmas celebrations once again."

Previous celebrities to turn on Kettering's Christmas lights include hometown snooker hero Kyren Wilson, former Eastenders star Jake Wood and actor Will Mellor.