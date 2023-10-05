Going, going, gone - Hearnden Court in Wellingborough demolished ahead of £18m redevelopment project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This latest video shows how the demolition of Hearnden Court in Wellingborough is progressing.

Greatwell Homes is working with Homes England on the £18m redevelopment project to provide ‘much needed’ supported accommodation in Wellingborough.

This video by Skyview shows how the building has now been demolished.

How Hearnden Court in Wellingborough looked before it was demolished

The independent living scheme contained 20 flats but will be transformed to include 57 modern and fit-for-purpose flats suitable for older people with support needs.