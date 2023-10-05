News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Going, going, gone - Hearnden Court in Wellingborough demolished ahead of £18m redevelopment project

The site is looking quite different now
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This latest video shows how the demolition of Hearnden Court in Wellingborough is progressing.

Greatwell Homes is working with Homes England on the £18m redevelopment project to provide ‘much needed’ supported accommodation in Wellingborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This video by Skyview shows how the building has now been demolished.

How Hearnden Court in Wellingborough looked before it was demolishedHow Hearnden Court in Wellingborough looked before it was demolished
How Hearnden Court in Wellingborough looked before it was demolished
Most Popular
Read More
New video shows demolition of Wellingborough's Hearnden Court site in progress

The independent living scheme contained 20 flats but will be transformed to include 57 modern and fit-for-purpose flats suitable for older people with support needs.

The project is due for completion in Autumn 2025.

Related topics:Wellingborough