Going, going, gone - Hearnden Court in Wellingborough demolished ahead of £18m redevelopment project
The site is looking quite different now
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
This latest video shows how the demolition of Hearnden Court in Wellingborough is progressing.
Greatwell Homes is working with Homes England on the £18m redevelopment project to provide ‘much needed’ supported accommodation in Wellingborough.
This video by Skyview shows how the building has now been demolished.
The independent living scheme contained 20 flats but will be transformed to include 57 modern and fit-for-purpose flats suitable for older people with support needs.
The project is due for completion in Autumn 2025.