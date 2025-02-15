Go Orange! Join in Northamptonshire fundraiser to help children and young people in memory of Seb Nunney
On Friday, March 14, – Orange Day 2025 – people will be asked to do something with an orange theme in tribute to Sebastian Nunney.
As a nod to Sebastian’s favourite colour the fundraising event will take place in memory of the six-year-old, who lost his cancer battle last year.
Under the tagline Go Loud! Go Proud! Go Orange!, Team Sebastian, set up to help the Kettering schoolboy fight neuroblastoma, has asked people to support Youth Works Northamptonshire.
Gregg Nunney, Sebastian’s dad, said: “There are four weeks remaining until Orange Day 2025, which will take place on Friday, March 14. “We invite you – your school, your workplace, your club, and your friend group – to participate in activities related to the colour orange and help raise funds to support youth education and support services in Northamptonshire. “Possible activities include dressing up or wearing an orange accessory, engaging in orange-themed crafts, baking and selling orange cakes, or performing songs and dances involving orange.
New Team Sebastian orange ribbons will be available leading up to the event.
Sebastian would have celebrated his 8th birthday on March 14, but he sadly died in January 2024.
Last year, Team Sebastian successfully raised £7,000 for Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital. 2025’s event will support Youth Works Northamptonshire, the beneficiary of the fundraising talent show Seb Factor held in 2024.
Gregg added: “All funds raised will directly benefit young people in our local community.”
To donate go to the Orange Day Go Fund Me donations page is by following the link to the page here https://gofund.me/dc22e1a8.
For more information, please email [email protected], or visit www.teamsebastian.co.uk.
