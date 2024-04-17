Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s time to sign up to take part in the UK’s biggest nature challenge – 30 Days Wild.

30 Days Wild is the Wildlife Trust’s annual challenge event where everyone involved does one wild thing a day throughout the month of June.

This year marks a milestone for the flagship initiative as it celebrates its 10th anniversary next month.

The nature challenge has grown from 12,000 participants in its first year to more than half a million last year alone.

30 Days Wild has helped people to get outside, enjoy and connect with nature as part of their every-day lives.

This June promises to be a bumper one – people of all ages and abilities are urged to participate and the Wildlife Trusts are offering free herb seeds and inspirational guide to everyone who signs-up to do a small, wild thing every day during June.

Iolo Williams, vice president of The Wildlife Trusts and wildlife TV presenter, said: “Embrace the outdoors with The Wildlife Trusts’s 30 Days Wild challenge.

"Imagine a month dedicated to exploring the wonders of nature, from the majestic red kites soaring above to the humble bees buzzing in our gardens.

"Let’s make every day an adventure, be it birdwatching with a slice of bara brith in hand or planting wildflowers to support our native wildlife.

"This June, step outside, breathe in the fresh air, and go wild!”

Research has consistently highlighted the positive impact of nature on well-being.

A study found a significant increase in health, happiness and connection to nature through participating, with people feeling more relaxed, experiencing reduced stress levels and with a greater motivation to protect wildlife which lasted long after the campaign ended.

Sign up to receive your free 30 Days Wild pack and embark on a journey that promises not just a month, but a lifetime, of wildness.