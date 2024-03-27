Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparations to reintroduce beavers to Northamptonshire for the first time in 400 years have been progressing at Nene Wetlands.

And work to make this happen at Rushden Lakes is now taking shape.

A trust spokesman said: “Last month saw clearance work take place to make way for a new bespoke beaver fence which will be installed in the next month – a number of overhanging willows were removed to form a scallop adjacent to the Skew Bridge loop path.

“While the removal of these trees looks dramatic now, in time the area will be far richer in wildlife than before, and people will benefit too.

“The removal of these trees served multiple purposes - the clearance has been necessary to allow for the fencing installation, providing space for contractors to operate as well as ensuring the skirting used to prevent beavers from escaping underneath is effective.

“Due to their overhanging nature and proximity to a high footfall path, many of these trees were deemed to be hazardous if exposed to beaver activity - with path closures already necessary during storm events.

“The removal of overhanging trees within falling distance of the path has now eliminated this risk, whilst also limiting leaf drop and improving light levels onto the path.

“This means that the path will be drier and less muddy in the long-term.”

By coppicing these willows and retaining the deadwood, the trust says it is extending their lifespan and creating a varied age structure, while providing greater opportunities to wildflowers, butterflies and other invertebrates as they make use of the sunny edges.

A number of trees were retained in this area, as well as other parts of Delta Pit too, notably a large oak which will benefit greatly from improved light.

A new hedgerow is being planted, providing excellent nesting habitat for a variety of birds, as well as long-term screening for the migrating and breeding water birds on Delta Pit lake.