Glenvale Park developers invite Wellingborough residents to share their views on community matters

The developers behind Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park have launched an online survey, asking residents, businesses and other organisations to give their views on priorities for their community.

Developers Northants LLP are encouraging the local community to provide their thoughts on how their lives could be improved across several themes - including housing, connectivity, employment and the environment.

The survey will remain open until Friday, September 17, with the findings used to inform the Glenvale Park team of how it can best maximise the opportunities to generate social value and community benefit from the development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenvale Park - as it will look

Mark Best, director of Northants LLP, said: “Addressing the needs and priorities of the local community is of utmost importance to us while we continue to develop Glenvale Park. What we do is about so much more than bringing new homes to Wellingborough – we’re also passionate about ensuring our development will give back to the town in ways that will generate the most social value.

“We would really encourage as many people to get involved as possible so we can get a feel for what matters to the Wellingborough Community.”

Glenvale Park, located located off Niort Way, to the north of Wellingborough, has builders Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes, Keepmoat Homes, Lagan Homes and Persimmon Homes on site to bring 3,000 homes to the town.

As well as new properties, Glenvale Park will deliver a community hub, two primary schools, a care home, retail space and a 25,000m² business park, which will house up to 3,000 additional jobs once constructed.

There will be 3,000 homes built on the site

To take part in the survey, please visit: https://glenvalepark.co.uk/community-needs-survey/