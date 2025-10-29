Get tickets for Kettering talent show as young musicians, dancers and singers battle for Seb Factor title

Young musicians, dancers and singers will take to the Kettering Lighthouse stage on Saturday afternoon to do battle in this year’s Seb Factor talent show.

An afternoon of ‘amazing' talent has been promised as Northamptonshire’s answer to the X-Factor returns on Saturday, November 1.

The Seb Factor show, held in memory of Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney, will once again showcase the creative talents of young performers.

Back hosting the show – that will raise money for charity Youth Works Northamptonshire – is Sebastian’s dad and event organiser Gregg Nunney.

Some of the contestants taking part in the Seb Factor 2025 for Youth Works /Team Sebastian

Gregg said: “This year we have an even more exciting line up of sixteen acts all battling for the title of The Seb Factor champion 2025 and a performance slot at the Christmas Lights Switch On.”

Kettering teacher Terri Brooks will be joined on the judging panel by local singing sensations Mae Stephens and Alfie Castley, and dance school owner Marye Simmons.

Sabina Lawton, last year’s Seb Factor winner, will be performing while the judges deliberate at this year’s competition.

Money raised in Team Sebastian activities is now going towards the new ‘Sebastian’s Support Service’ at Youth Works Northamptonshire funded by Team Sebastian.

Gregg said: “We are honoured that we can keep Sebastian’s legacy going and raise money for something so important too.

“After costs, every penny from every ticket sold will go straight to Youth Works. We promise it will be an amazing afternoon out.”

This year there will be a prize awarded for the contestant who manages to fundraise the most. Members of the public will be able to make a donation on behalf of their favourite act at the Seb Factor website, www.thesebfactor.com.

To buy your tickets go to https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/the-seb-factor/.