Get involved in the Great British Spring Clean in Wellingborough this weekend

By William Carter
Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:02 BST

Volunteers from the Wellie Wombles and Wellingborough Eco Group will be taking on the Great British Spring Clean on Saturday (March 29) as part of the national initiative from Keep Britain Tidy, with organisers keen for people to get involved.

A recycling station will be set up in Market Street from 9.30am, with the litter pick taking place from 10am until midday. All necessary equipment will be provided and North Northants Council will take away the litter that volunteers pick on the day.

Freddie Harris, one of the leaders of the Wellie Wombles, said: “Wellie Wombles and Wellingborough ECO Group are kicking off with a major clear-up in Market Street in the town centre on Saturday, March 29.

"We are expecting for at least 20 volunteers who will fan out into designated areas from our base, supplied with litter picking equipment if necessary and the offer of a free coffee at Castello Lounge, the Hind Hotel and Community cafe on the Market Place.

The Wellie Wombles will be out in force on March 29 for the Great British Spring Clean, and they need your helpThe Wellie Wombles will be out in force on March 29 for the Great British Spring Clean, and they need your help
The Wellie Wombles will be out in force on March 29 for the Great British Spring Clean, and they need your help

“We will be following that up by weekday picks on both our ‘grot spots’ and regular areas around Glamis Hall.

“Looking further ahead to Earth Day on April 22, when we are inviting organisations such as the Chamber of Commerce the Co-op, Booker and Ampherol electronics to donate time to clean up their local areas, and then join us at Glamis Hall where we have arranged for refreshments.”

The Great British Spring Clean is a national initiative by Keep Britain Tidy, which takes place from March 21 to April 6, and hopes to inspire local communities to have a positive impact on their towns.

In 2024 across the UK more than 425,000 bags of litter were collected, and after 2024's campaign 97 per cent of people agreed they felt they had made a difference to their local area.

Statistics also showed 86 per cent said they felt part of a national movement that is taking action to tackle litter.

The Rushden and Higham Ferrers Litter Wombles held their Spring Clean event on March 22, however the Kettering Wombles will take on the same task on March 29.

