Kettering Great British Spring Clean volunteers ready to tidy, paint and clean to reclaim pride in town

Kettering residents are rolling up their sleeves for a community-wide effort to clean up the town with a day of action.

The Great Kettering Spring Clean is set to take place on Saturday, March 29, from 10am to 2pm, with volunteers of all ages coming together to tackle litter, graffiti, and general sprucing-up of the town centre.

Leading the charge will be the Kettering Wombles, who will be stationed at the town centre clock, where locals can collect litter-picking equipment and join in the effort to tidy up the streets.

Tinker Williams, Kettering Wombles founder, said: “As Wombles, we are cleaning every week and we know which areas need the most attention, so we will be helping direct people where to litter pick so we can make the best effort on the day to tidy up the town.

Tinker Williams from Kettering Wombles will be taking part in the Great British Spring Clean event in Kettering /National World/UGC

"Thank you so much to everyone who already comes out with us regularly and thank you to those that plan to come on the day - it really is going to make a big difference to Kettering.”

Another team will be focusing on removing graffiti, with anyone keen to lend a hand invited to meet at the same central hub at any time during the day.

Emily Fedorowycz, lead organiser, who is also a Green Party councillor, said: “The spring clean idea was something lots of people have suggested over the last few months as part of the town centre forum events. One big issue is our town centre is how it looks, and since both businesses and the council have been struggling financially, money has to be spent on essentials - and aesthetics has been slipping down the priority list. But it really affects how we feel about where we live.

“A community cleaning event is a free and fun thing we can do to come together and genuinely make a difference, and also just feel a bit more connected to our town.

Artist Sally Leach from Kettering Street Art CIC has created a piece of artwork to appear in the town, sponsored by local solar panel installer, GENR8 Energy/UGC

"We already have hundreds of people coming out on the day, including Scouts, Cadets, Rotary groups, religious groups, businesses, and even the fire service. Sincerely, thank you everyone who is giving up their time to come and help. It’s going to be a cleaning party like no other.”

North Northants Council will be providing extra litter picking equipment on the day but residents are being encouraged to bring along gloves, buckets, squeegees, mops, brushes sponges, and washing-up liquid to help clean the frontages of shops and businesses.

Adding a splash of colour to the town, over 20 community groups will be busy planting up the town centre’s seated flower beds, creating a brighter and more welcoming space for visitors and shoppers alike.

A spokesperson for Love Kettering, a new group started to reinvigorate love of the town, said: “Love Kettering are proud to be supporting the Great Kettering Spring Clean. We are convinced that the biggest step in getting our town back on track is to get people emotionally invested and regain some belief that Kettering can be a great place to live again.

Before and after (inset) the bus stops in Newland Street have been cleaned/UGC

“The more we can all come together as a community and each play our part, the faster that can happen. That’s why the spring clean event is such a powerful statement for reclaiming pride in our town.”

Joining the tidy up are members of Northants Fire and Rescue Service.

Kettering Fire Station Manager, Lee Dawson said: "It’s great that the Crews & Cadets can support such a great initiative. We enjoy being at the heart of the community. Our recruitment team will also be in attendance so please feel free to have a chat around the different roles available within Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue.”

To complement the clean-up small artwork pieces will be placed around Kettering, giving a creative lift to different areas.

Kettering Street Art CIC has organised a piece of artwork by Sally Leach to appear in the town, sponsored by solar panel installer, GENR8 Energy and renewable recruitment agency Turner Lovell.

In the run-up to the big day, people are encouraged to identify local areas around the town that need a tidy up, and to try and tackle them.

Love Kettering is also running a crowdfunder to support the cleaning event, including purchasing of some small cleaning materials and some artwork.

For more information go to www.bit.ly/kettering-spring-clean.