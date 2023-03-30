News you can trust since 1897
Generous members of Corby Facebook group donate Easter eggs to town youth group

The eggs were handed to the Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Members of the Corby Spirit Facebook group donated Easter eggs to the Happening Youth Club
Kind-hearted members of an online Corby community have donated 60 Easter eggs to a group of youngsters.

Members of Facebook group Corby Spirit answered pleas to donate eggs to the Happening Youth Hub that meets in the Hazel Leys Community Centre in Corby.

Organiser Maria Bryan collected donations at her house which were all given by individual group members.

The eggs will be handed out to youngsters that attend the group which meets in one of the country’s most deprived areas.

It was set up last year by local volunteers to provide a safe place for teens on the estate to meet up and have fun.

Maria said: “I thought it would be a great way to help raise awareness of the brilliant work Susanne and the other volunteers are doing, with zero core funding.”

The group meets on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm and is also fundraising for equipment. You can donate here.

