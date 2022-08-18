New club to provide a safe place for youngsters on Corby estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new youth club has been set up in Corby’s Hazel Leys estate with the aim of providing a safe place for young people.

Hazey Leys Happening Youth Hub takes place on Tuesday nights from 7pm to 9pm at Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre.

Susanne Cunningham, who started the youth club said: “On the first night I had 29 young people which was amazing and then last night [August 16] we had 48.

“We do a range of things at the youth club. I'm planning to tackle isolation, bullying, mental health, drug misuse and anti-social behaviour by providing a safe place where young people can come to chill, make friends and learn about different topics.”

The youth club charges 50p entry and has a tuck shop in which everything also costs 50p. This is all funded by Susanne’s own pocket.

The club is currently fundraising with donations being put towards equipment for the youth club - for things such as a games console with games and controllers, a television, a table tennis or snooker table, refreshments and tuck shop, education booklets and more.

Susanne said: “At the youth club we do what they want to do, I don’t tell them what to do.

"I asked them, ‘if they could have one thing, what would it be?’ and they told me it would be to go to the seaside. It made me cry that some of these children haven’t even been to the seaside.

“As a community we need to come together and support our young people in this difficult time of their life.

“I want to get through to them now while they’re young, before it’s too late.

“Even if it’s £5, I urge you to donate so we are able to make this youth club a success for our future generation. If you have a local business you can also sponsor this project by providing us with products, services or your support.

“All help and support will be welcomed.”

To donate to Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub visit their GoFundMe page.